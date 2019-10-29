Building collapses in Mons: one dead, two injured

The building collapsed as work was underway. Police say that the first floor collapsed because the building wasn’t stable. The cause of the incident is being investigated. It is not linked to a gas explosion. Local residents have been evacuated as the local disaster plan was implemented.

An employee of a local chemist said: “Suddenly we heard the sound of breaking glass. Neighbours tried to force the door because people were believed to be in the house.”

Three people were in the building at the time. Police used dogs to locate them all.