President Trump praises BELGIAN MALINOIS shepherd dog

President Trump has tweeted a declassified photo of the dog: “We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! “ the US president, who now faces impeachment, writes.

President Trump also lauded the achievements of the Belgian shepherd or Malinois dog when he spoke with the press. The dog is thought to have chased al-Baghdadi in a tunnel before the IS leader blew himself up. The dog was injured in the explosion. The Malinois is named after the Flemish town of Mechelen, Malines in French.

A Belgian shepherd was also used in the hunt for al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden. Animal lovers say the breed is most wanted among international security and police services. The dog used in the hunt for al-Baghdadi was probably an attack dog that army officers could send ahead. Dogs like these are well-trained. They are let down from helicopters wearing ear protection and learn how to feel at home in the din of battle.

Belgian shepherds are also used by French police and were deployed in the search for terrorists involved in the Paris attacks in 2016.