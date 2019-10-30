12 migrants found in refrigerated lorry on motorway car park

All twelve are adults and are safe and sound. Police were alerted by a lorry driver in the Oud-Turnhout area. He suspected migrants had got into his lorry carrying fruit and veg. The 12 have been handed over to the immigration department.

Only last week 39 migrants were found dead in a refrigerated lorry that had crossed to the UK illegally from Zeebrugge.

Archive photo not depicting the lorry involved.

