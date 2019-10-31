Club Brugge make it six, but Standard don't give up

Club Brugge have a solid home reputation, but had 3 draws at home nevertheless this season. On foreign soil, they won their 6th consecutive match yesterday: 0-2 at neighbours Zulte Waregem. Dutch midfielder Ruud Vormer had yet another assist. Club Brugge remain unbeaten at present.

Standard follow 3 points behind, after an easy victory against Waasland-Beveren. Meanwhile, defending champions KRC Genk remain in the doldrums: 2-all this time against FC Antwerp. Midfielder Sander Berge salvaged a point for Genk before their home crowd with a thundering shot in extra time.

Revelations KV Mechelen suffered a surprise defeat against Sint-Truiden: 1-2. The visitors scored twice late in the game to create the biggest upset of this 13th day of play so far. AA Gent can reclaim third place tonight and leapfrog KV Mechelen if they win at Anderlecht.