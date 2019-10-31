Marianne Thyssen poised to become new KU Leuven president
The former European Commissioner Marianne Thyssen (Christian democrat) is poised to become the new chair of the Board of Directors of Leuven University. That's according to a report in De Morgen.
Thyssen has been put forward as the only candidate to succeed the present chairman Herman Daems. The formal approval is expected in the short term. At present, Thyssen is almost at the end of her term as European Commissioner responsible for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility. If all goes well, Thyssen will take over from Daems on 1 June next year.