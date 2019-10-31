"Take the foreign fighters and their families out of Syria as soon as possible"

In the aftermath of the American withdrawal, a number of foreign fighters and/or their families managed to escape from prison camps in the North of Syria. Europe and Belgium should not lose any more time and take them back. This has to happen fast. At present, almost all IS suspects are still being held in 18 prison camps, but it is not clear whether this situation is tenable. Mr Gidwitz is putting up the pressure now.

"We know what the situation is today, we can't guarantee what the situation will be tomorrow", Mr Gidwitz told VRT journalist Jan Balliauw. The fighters may escape, or they may be executed without due process, Mr Gidwitz said: "It's a possibility. And neither of these options is one that the Belgian government would like to see."

