Surprise ending leaves Anderlecht disappointed
In football, AA Gent came back from 3-1 down to manage a draw at Anderlecht (3-3). The draw leaves the Buffaloes in fourth place while Anderlecht remain in the doldrums.
Anderlecht are becoming more consistent since Frank Vercauteren took over as team coach. However, after dropping many points in earlier months, the team is only in 12th place. A win against AA Gent was welcome, and things were looking in the second half: after a Kemar Roofe double (including a penalty) Anderlecht were 3-1 up.
However, KAA Gent did not lose their fighting spirit and made their way back into the match. Tall Roman Yaremchuk, their striker from the Ukraine, first made it 3-2 after converting a penalty (in two attempts).
AA Gent put on the pressure and eventually got their goal, though they had to wait 4 minutes into extra time. It was defender Igor Plastun who headed home a Jean-Luc Dompé cross, a sweet revenge for Plastun after having been elbowed by Anderlecht midfielder Peter Zulj just minutes before - a foul that was not given by the referee.
The Belgian league is almost half-way now before the season-ending play-offs start, with 13 of the 30 days of play behind us. Club Brugge are the comfortable leaders, with second-placed Standard following 3 points behind. KV Mechelen have 7 points less, AA Gent are 8 points behind Bruges.