Belgian dies in robbery in South-Africa

According to Dutch press reports, several men rang the door bell at the Belgian's home, saying they were looking for work. Apart from the man, there were three women staying in the house. The men - one of them reportedly carried a fire gun - invaded the house and tied their victims down. They stole a number of valuable goods and left the premises.

Two victims managed to liberate themselves later on and alarmed the police. The Belgian and a Dutch woman had passed away due to suffocation. The Belgian Foreign Office confirmed the death of the Belgian today. It is believed to be a 53-year-old Fleming who owned a hotel in Mozambique.