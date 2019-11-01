October was mild, wet and gloomy

The general average temperature for October was almost 1 degree Celsius higher than the average: 12 degrees Celsius compared to 11.1 degrees. On 13 Otober, temperatures peaked to 25.4 degrees in Limburg province. However, the month started and ended with a cold spell, which wiped out the warm peak.

Rainfall totalled 84.6 millimetres, well above the average of 74.5 millimetres. Still, ground water levels remain below par in much of Belgium. October was also particularly gloomy: we only enjoyed 88 hours of sunshine in Ukkel, well below the average of 113 hours.