What's new on 1 November?

The federal Chamber of Representatives had approved the measure last April. The new law is coming into force today. 16- and 17-year-olds in Belgium will no longer be able to purchase any tobacco products and/or e-cigarettes. Belgium is the last country in Europe to change legislation. The Scandinavian countries were the first in the 90ies, with most other European countries following in 2014. Luxembourg, Malta and Austria were the last ones to adapt. The ban applies to sales, not to the use of tobacco products.

The Foundation against Cancer (Stichting tegen Kanker) is happy with the move: "Youngsters' brains respond differently to tobacco than those of adults. For them, the nicotine is extra addictive. A 16-year-old girl who starts smoking can't do without nicotine after three months. For a 16-year-old boy this is six months. The measure comes late, but it's a good thing it's finally there. We realise youngsters may want to flout the ban, but this is an important signal."