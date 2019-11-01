Will John Bercow's "Order!" soon inspire dance floor enthusiasts?

The Belgian drummer and DJ Michael Schack has created a dance song based on John Bercow's powerful interventions as Parliament Speaker in London. Bercow's "Order!!!" inspired Michael Schack, a former member of bands such as Blue Blot, Clouseau and Ozark Henry, to create a powerful new song. The main parts in the video clip are played by puppets. By the way, the name of the song is "Order", you can make your own judgement by watching the YouTube clip above.