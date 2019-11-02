Gold for Belgium in Taekwondo

Achab is ranked fourth in the world. The present win is his third European title after earlier wins in 2014 and 2016.

During this championship Achab beat Seyedehsan Naghibzadeh of Iran (Team EU), Turkey’s Hakan Kavurat and Spain’s Marcos Caballero.

Sadly, the under 64 kilo category does not enjoy Olympic recognition. Still, Achab picks up points. He now stands 5th in the Olympic ranking under 69kilos. The first five will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.