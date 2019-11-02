New York Times: Flemish illustrated children’s book in world Top 10

Flemish illustrator and children’s author Leo Timmers says it’s hard to get your head around the fact that the New York Times jury noticed the tome among the wealth of illustrated children’s books the world has to offer.

It’s the first time that the newspaper that together with the New York public library has been honouring top illustrators since 1952 picks a Flemish illustrator. Leo Timmers notes that earlier laureates include many of his heroes: “giants like Maurice Sendak, Tomi Ungerer, Paul Rand, Leo Lionni, Shaun Tan, Jon Klassen, Oliver Jeffers,…” he told VRT News.

The award is intended to honour books that encourage a love of reading and books in children. ‘Monkey on the Run’ tells the story of Papa Monkey and Little Monkey as they make their way in traffic congestion. The tome that is wordless has appeared in 25 languages so far.