Car crashes through car dealership window in Leuven

A member of staff was working on the car but clearly made a wrong move. As a result the car was set in motion. It drove straight through the first floor wall and window and with a loud bang ended up on the forecourt a floor below. The garage employee who was in the car, a 58-year-old man, was taken to a Leuven hospital with serious injuries, but is not in a life-threatening situation.

It was the regional broadcaster ROB-tv that tweeted the news.