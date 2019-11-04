More and more radio listeners going digital

Although Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) has existed in Flanders since 1997 it has been far slower to catch on than in neighbouring countries such as the UK. However, in recent years increased availability of DAB+ enabled radios and a considerable fall in the price a radio sets capable of receiving DAB+ transmissions have helped stimulate an increase in the number of people listing digitally rather than on FM.

Furthermore, since 2015 a number of station other than those offered by the VRT have been available on DAB+. As well as the most popular Flemish commercial radio stations the second digital radio multiplex that is operated by Norkring Belgium also offers some specialist stations as well as transmitting the BBC World Service.

Meanwhile the VRT’s digital radio multiplex offers a number of extra DAB+ only stations such as the continuous classical music station Klara Continuo. In addition to this all five regional version of VRT Radio 2 are also available on DAB+. The VRT switched from DAB to DAB+ in September 2017.

The compliment of stations offered on the two DAB+ multiplexes is the same across Flanders and Brussels and both multiplexes can be received almost everywhere in the 5 Flemish provinces and the Brussels-Capital Region. As with FM coverage there is some overspill into neighbouring areas and people in parts of the Dutch provinces of Zeeland, Noord-Brabant and Limburg are able to receive the station as are people in areas of the Département du Nord in France and in areas of Wallonia near to language border.