New museum tells the story of post-war migration

A former industrial municipality on the western bank of the Brussels Canal, the centre of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek was sometimes called “Little Manchester” in the 19th and early 20th century. The was a reference to the concentration of industry that was present there. Back then migration was from other parts of Belgium, particularly Flanders, where people flocked into the cities in an attempt to escape the hardship of rural poverty.

This changed after the Second World War with migrants now coming first from countries such as Italy and Greece and later from Morocco and Turkey. There is also a significant black African population in Molenbeek and the municipality has the largest Congolese community of any municipality in Brussels, including Elsene that is home to many African businesses in its Matongé district.

With this in mind the location for the museum is very fitting. The initiative for what is officially called “MigratieMuseumMigration” came from the not for profit organisation Foyer.

For the past half a century Foyer has worked on numerous projects to promote integration, social cohesion and mutual understanding as well as promoting opportunities to improve the life chances of new comers and members of the more established immigrant communities that are well-represented in the less prosperous areas of Brussels that straggle the canal.