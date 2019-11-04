Sport

Onwards and upwards for AA Gent, Club Brugge extend their lead at the top

It was an interesting weekend of football action in the Belgian First Division. KAA Gent move up to third place after a 3-1 home win against second-placed Standard de Liège. This result coupled with Club Brugge’s 3-0 home win against KV Kortrijk on Saturday evening means that Club Brugge now have a six-point lead and a game in hand at the top of the First Division. KAS Eupen’s 2-0 home win against KRC Genk has all but dispelled their relegation worries. 

A disallowed Cercle Brugge goal saw the bottom club lose 2-1 away at Sporting Anderlecht. Antwerp suffered another blow, losing 3-1 away at Excel Mouscron. In the last match of the weekend KV Mechelen slip back to fourth place after a 2-2 draw at home against Sporting Charleroi

The weekend’s results

KAS Eupen 2-0 KRC Genk

Excel Mouscron 3-1 Antwerp

Waasland-Beveren 1-2 Zulte Waregem

Sint-Truiden 1-0 KV Oostende

Club Brugge 3-0 KV Kortrijk

RSC Anderlecht 2-1 Cercle Brugge

KAA Gent 3-1 Standard de Liège

KV Mechelen 2-2 Sporting Charleroi 

The league table after 14 games

1.  Club Brugge – 33 points (13 games played)

2.  Standard de Liège – 27 points

3.  KAA Gent – 25 points (13 games played)

4.  KV Mechelen – 24 points

5.  Zulte Waregem – 22 points (13 games played)

6.  Sporting Charleroi – 22 points

7.  R. Antwerp FC – 21 points (13 games played)

8.  KRC Genk – 20 points 13 games played)

9.  Excel Mouscron – 20 points

10. Sint-Truiden - 18 points

11.  RSC Anderlecht – 17 points

12. KAS Eupen – 16 points

13.  KV Kortrijk – 14 points

14. KV Oostende – 11 points

15.  Waasland-Beveren – 7 points

16.  Cercle Brugge – 4 points

