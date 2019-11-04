Onwards and upwards for AA Gent, Club Brugge extend their lead at the top

It was an interesting weekend of football action in the Belgian First Division. KAA Gent move up to third place after a 3-1 home win against second-placed Standard de Liège. This result coupled with Club Brugge’s 3-0 home win against KV Kortrijk on Saturday evening means that Club Brugge now have a six-point lead and a game in hand at the top of the First Division. KAS Eupen’s 2-0 home win against KRC Genk has all but dispelled their relegation worries.