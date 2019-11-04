Onwards and upwards for AA Gent, Club Brugge extend their lead at the top
It was an interesting weekend of football action in the Belgian First Division. KAA Gent move up to third place after a 3-1 home win against second-placed Standard de Liège. This result coupled with Club Brugge’s 3-0 home win against KV Kortrijk on Saturday evening means that Club Brugge now have a six-point lead and a game in hand at the top of the First Division. KAS Eupen’s 2-0 home win against KRC Genk has all but dispelled their relegation worries.
A disallowed Cercle Brugge goal saw the bottom club lose 2-1 away at Sporting Anderlecht. Antwerp suffered another blow, losing 3-1 away at Excel Mouscron. In the last match of the weekend KV Mechelen slip back to fourth place after a 2-2 draw at home against Sporting Charleroi
The weekend’s results
KAS Eupen 2-0 KRC Genk
Excel Mouscron 3-1 Antwerp
Waasland-Beveren 1-2 Zulte Waregem
Sint-Truiden 1-0 KV Oostende
Club Brugge 3-0 KV Kortrijk
RSC Anderlecht 2-1 Cercle Brugge
KAA Gent 3-1 Standard de Liège
KV Mechelen 2-2 Sporting Charleroi
The league table after 14 games
1. Club Brugge – 33 points (13 games played)
2. Standard de Liège – 27 points
3. KAA Gent – 25 points (13 games played)
4. KV Mechelen – 24 points
5. Zulte Waregem – 22 points (13 games played)
6. Sporting Charleroi – 22 points
7. R. Antwerp FC – 21 points (13 games played)
8. KRC Genk – 20 points 13 games played)
9. Excel Mouscron – 20 points
10. Sint-Truiden - 18 points
11. RSC Anderlecht – 17 points
12. KAS Eupen – 16 points
13. KV Kortrijk – 14 points
14. KV Oostende – 11 points
15. Waasland-Beveren – 7 points
16. Cercle Brugge – 4 points