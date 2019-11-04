Signalling upgrade at Brussels South “ahead of schedule”

65 signals have been adapted too.

The entire signalling system is being upgraded. Infrabel is concentrating the work on last weekend and next weekend to minimise disruption as both are three-day holiday weekends with fewer passengers.

Work involving 300 workers started on Thursday evening and continued all weekend non-stop! The Brussels South signalling station is ditching its electro mechanic system for a brand new computer guided one suited to accommodate the new European ETCS safety system.

Tests during the weekend revealed teething problems that were quickly sorted.

If you are travelling before 12 November please check the times and route of your journey beforehand. The works have reduced the capacity of the Brussels North-South rail link. Some services are cancelled. Others don’t stop at the main Brussels station.