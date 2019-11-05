People in Flanders and Brussels speak better English than the Walloons

This year Belgium fell back two places compared with the results for 2019. Belgium is now 13th with a score of 63.09. However, there are big differences between the regions.

Flanders does best with a score of 67.49. Brussels people that took the test also scored well above 60 with an average score of 63.56 for people in the capital that took the test. Bottom of the class is Wallonia with a score of 58.22. Furthermore, the gap between the results has widened over the past year.

At the top of the ranking is The Netherlands that has leap-frogged over Sweden. The Norwegians and the Danes also excel in the language of Shakespeare. Our neighbour in Luxembourg are 9th in the list, just ahead of the Germans. France is 31st.