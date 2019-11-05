Strike hits bus services in Flemish Brabant

Drivers have downed tools at the Dilbeek, Asse, Grimbergen, Vilvoorde, Leerbeek and Meerbeek depots. There are no services at all on lines 116 116, 117, 126, 127, 129, 136, 144, 160, 161, 171 and 625.

The strike has come unannounced. The drivers are taking strike actions to vent their general displeasure with the current situation at De Lijn in the part of Flemish Brabant nearest to Brussels. The area is one of those that is currently suffering from staff shortages.

A spokeswoman for De Lijn told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that management and the unions are making every effort to reach a solution.