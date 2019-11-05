Unemployment in Brussels at lowest level since 1992

On 31 October unemployment in the 19 municipalities that make up the Brussels-Capital Region now stood at 15.8%, the lowest level in any October since 1992.

At the end of last month there were 88,977 people in Brussels that were unemployed and seeking work.

Of these 9,574 are under 25. Although this is 3.4% more than in September, it is still 2.5% less than a year ago. Nevertheless, year-on-year youth unemployment has risen from 25.6% at the end of October 2018 to 26.2% at the end of October 2019.

October 2019 was 60th consecutive month in which the general unemployment rate fell in the capital. Compared with October 2014 there are now 23,279 fewer people unemployed in Brussels, a fall of just over one fifth.