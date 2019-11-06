American pigeon fancier wants to invest 1.4 billion euro in Flemish pigeon racing

Speaking on VRT Radio 2 East Flanders, the CEO of the Pigeon Paradise pigeon auction Nicolaas Gyselbrecht said that “Belgium is the pigeon Mecca. More and more people are coming from abroad to see how they compare with the best”. Mr Gyselbrecht added that for a pigeon fancier coming to Belgium is like playing in the Champions League.

Nicolaas Gyselbrecht is now looking for a house where pigeon lofts can be installed. He is doing so for an American client that wants to invest 1.4 billion euro in Flemish pigeon racing.

“He also wants someone here to look after the pigeons. When we started our search we received a lot of response. Together with the man from America we will look at which of the responses is most interesting. At the end of the day it will be he that decides. I’m just the middle man”.