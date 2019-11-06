Discover the North Sea at Seafront in Zeebrugge

Seafront is located in the old fish auction building. Zeebrugge forms part of Bruges, a city with a long history as a port, but when the Zwin estuary silted up, commerce and trade moved to Antwerp that was still accessible by sea via the River Scheldt or Schelde.

“By the turn of the 20th century Bruges city fathers were eager to restore the city’s maritime glory and a host of plans were drawn up aimed at creating a new port at Zeebrugge. Several architects were involved and at the outset they didn’t all see eye to eye, but in 1907 the new port of Zeebrugge could be open amid great festivities.”

The port became a hub of trade and commerce, but also a centre for the Flemish fishing fleet.

“Trawlers docked by the quayside where the catch was unloaded, sorted and auctioned. Initially this happened in a wooden auction building. As fishing activity expanded the building that today houses Seafront was built, but by the Eighties it was bursting at its seams and a new purpose-built auction building was constructed.”