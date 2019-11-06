King Filip appoints Francophone socialist leader to find “coalition that is most likely to succeed”

Mr Magnette is the 5th politician appointed by the King to test the ground for eventual coalition talks. The question is whether he will be able to build on the preparatory work done by Didier Reynders (Francophone liberal), Johan Vande Lanotte (Flemish socialist) and Geert Bourgeois (Flemish nationalist) a Rudy Demotte (Francophone socialist) or will he have to start again from scratch? Bert Verhulst believes that it will be the latter.

"The formation (of a coalition) is completely blocked. The Flemish nationalists and the Francophone socialists both want different things. The Flemish nationalist want to follow a centre-right path with state reforms and the Francophone socialists want social policies at the fore with no state reforms”.

"The two parties mistrust each other greatly and moreover are each under pressure from a radical party to which they have both lost a lot of voters. Vlaams Belang in the case of the N-VA and PVDA in the case of the PS”.

But what now? "That’s the big question. According to some parties, including the Flemish socialists, the Flemish nationalists don’t want a solution and the party in fact doesn’t want to be in the next federal government. The nationalist deny this. In any case the Francophone socialists have a tactical advantage as the party is mathematically indispensable to form a new government”, Bart Verhulst concluded.