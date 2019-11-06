Wout van Aert is Flandrien of the Year 2019

Wout van Aert (25) has won the 2019 Flandrien of the Year award. The Belgian time trial Champion beat Remco Evenepoel by narrowest of margins to take the award that was presented at a ceremony on Tuesday evening. Philippe Gilbert was third in what is an annual vote organised by the daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ in which professional cyclists can vote for the colleague they think has been most worthy of winning an award based on his (or her) performance during the past year.