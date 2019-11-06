Wout van Aert is Flandrien of the Year 2019
Wout van Aert (25) has won the 2019 Flandrien of the Year award. The Belgian time trial Champion beat Remco Evenepoel by narrowest of margins to take the award that was presented at a ceremony on Tuesday evening. Philippe Gilbert was third in what is an annual vote organised by the daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ in which professional cyclists can vote for the colleague they think has been most worthy of winning an award based on his (or her) performance during the past year.
Sofie De Vuyst was voted the best female cyclist of the year. The 32-year-old won the Brabant Arrow race in the spring and was 15th in the Giro Rosa. She ended a strong season with a transfer to the Mictchelton-Scott team. The cyclocross world champion Sanne Cant was 2nd.
Male Flandrien of the year
1. Wout van Aert (506 points)
2. Remco Evenepoel (505)
3. Philippe Gilbert (481)
4. Thomas De Gendt (304)
5. Victor Campenaerts (289)
Female Flandrien of the year
1. Sofie De Vuyst (97 points)
2. Sanne Cant (75)
3. Lotte Kopecky (65)
4. Jolien D'hoore (62)
5. Julie Van de Velde (61)
International Flandrien
Julian Alaphilippe
Team mate of the year
Dries Devenyns
Patrick Sercu Trophy
Victor Campenaerts
Most promising cyclist
Ilan Van Wilder
Best junior
Julie De Wilde
Best newcomer
Dries Verstappen