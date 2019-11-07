This morning only twenty percent of bus services of the Flemish local transport company were operating in the Vlaamse Rand. In the Leuven area around 70% of busses were running. Staff are unhappy because they can’t go on holiday due to staff shortages.

Talks between unions and management have led to nothing so far. Socialist trades unionist Marcel Conters: “The arrogance of our employer knows no bounds. We haven’t received a single constructive proposal to solve staff issues.”

De Lijn’s Ine Pieters disagrees and speaks of measures taken whose impact is not yet visible, but which will soon book results: “We will digitalise certain matters. This will save drivers time and effort.”