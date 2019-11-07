Belgian budget deficit highest of the Eurozone

The forecast for this year is bad news for the Belgian government. As recently as this spring the commission thought the deficit could be limited to 1.3% of GDP.

If government policy fails to change and change is unlikely as long as the country is governed by a caretaker administration the deficit is forecast to rise to 2.3% next year and 2.6% in 2021.

The commission is forecasting economic growth of 1.1% this year, a touch lower than this spring. With this figure Belgium exactly hits the growth average for the Eurozone.