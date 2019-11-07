Liberals ready to drop the N-VA?

Mathias De Clercq, the Mayor of Ghent, says such a government could reduce labour costs, raise the lowest pensions, tax multinationals fairly and treat asylum seekers in a humane way.

Until now efforts have concentrated on forming a coalition of Flemish nationalists, Christian democrats and liberals and Francophone socialists (PS) and liberals. Little headway has been made due to the divisions between the N-VA and the PS.

In an opinion piece in the daily De Standaard the Ghent mayor calls for a change of mind-set among socialists, liberals and greens and for them to opt for the socialist/liberal/green formula out of conviction.

In Ghent Mr De Clercq heads a coalition that includes liberals, greens and socialists.