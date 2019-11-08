A good evening for our Europa League teams

After a goalless and at times mind-numbing first half saw only a header from Frankfurt’s Silva hitting the post. And a couple of missed shot from Cimirot and Cop for Standard.

The second half was 13 minutes old when Vanheusden opened the scoring for Standard with a header from an Emond corner. The reaction from Frankfurt was furious and swift. Laifis was lucky not to have been given a second yellow card for bringing down Kamada on the edge of the box. Kostic’s free-kick flew past the wall and past Bodard and it was 1-1.

There was some confusion regarding who had committed the foul and Cimirot took the blame (and the yellow card) sparing Laifis. The Standard Coach Michel Preud’Homme brought in Lestienne and Oulare. This proved to be a good decision with both players proving their worth. Lestienne scored Standard’s winner in the 5th minute of injury time. Standard are now second in their group with 6 points from 4 games. This leaves them still in the running for a place in the knockout stage.