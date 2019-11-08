A good evening for our Europa League teams
There were wins for both Standard de Liège and AA Gent against German opposition in the Europa League on Friday evening. Standard beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, with their winning goal coming in the 5th minute of injury time. The result leaves Standard still in the running for a place in the knockout stage. Later in the evening, AA Gent came back from behind to beat Wolfsburg 1-3. The Buffaloes lead their group and are all but certain of qualification for the knockout stage.
After a goalless and at times mind-numbing first half saw only a header from Frankfurt’s Silva hitting the post. And a couple of missed shot from Cimirot and Cop for Standard.
The second half was 13 minutes old when Vanheusden opened the scoring for Standard with a header from an Emond corner. The reaction from Frankfurt was furious and swift. Laifis was lucky not to have been given a second yellow card for bringing down Kamada on the edge of the box. Kostic’s free-kick flew past the wall and past Bodard and it was 1-1.
There was some confusion regarding who had committed the foul and Cimirot took the blame (and the yellow card) sparing Laifis. The Standard Coach Michel Preud’Homme brought in Lestienne and Oulare. This proved to be a good decision with both players proving their worth. Lestienne scored Standard’s winner in the 5th minute of injury time. Standard are now second in their group with 6 points from 4 games. This leaves them still in the running for a place in the knockout stage.
Second half goals sees Buffaloes claim victory
A magnificent second half comeback saw AA Gent claim a 1-3 victory away at Wolfsburg. The result leaves the Buffaloes top of their group and just a point away from certain qualification for the knockout stage. Joao Victor had put the German side 1-0 up on 21 minutes and this remained the score for the rest of the half. However, a second half recover score AA Gent equalise on 51 minutes through Jaremtsjoek. Laurent Depoitre put the Buffaloes 1-2 up 15 minutes later. A 77th minute goal from Ngadeu-Ngadjui put the game beyond the German side’s reach. AA Gent are top of their group with 8 points from 4 games. This is three more than second-placed Wolfsburg and 5 more than third-place Saint-Etienne.