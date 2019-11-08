Conner Rousseau is the new leader of the Flemish Socialist Party

Conner Rousseau celebrates his 27th birthday next week and as such is the youngest person ever to lead a Flemish political party. The Flemish Socialists’ new Deputy Leader Fundu Oru was Conner Rousseau’s running mate.

The new leader will have the difficult task of attempting to put the party back on the map again.

Conner Rouseau’s opponents in the leadership race Christ'l Van der Paal and Hannes De Reu polled 16% and 11% of the votes respectively.