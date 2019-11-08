Huge differences between the regions in the level of car registration tax

Those that have bought a new or second hand vehicle are subject to a one-off vehicle registration tax known by its Dutch abbreviation BIV. However, since the tax is the responsibility of the regions there are difference in the level of taxation levied according to where you live. In Flanders a number of environmental considerations are taken into account when decided the level of BIV that is to be levied on a particular vehicle.

These include the amount of CO2 and particulate matter emitted by the vehicle in question. The type of fuel used the power the vehicle its Euro Norm classification and the age of the vehicle are also instrumental in defining the level of BIV that is to be paid.

The Brussels-Capital and Walloon regions still use the method that was used by the federal authorities when they were still responsible for vehicle registration tax. This means that the tax is set according to the cubic capacity (CC) of the vehicle’s engine.

While in Flanders vehicles that create the most pollution are taxed more heavily, in Wallonia and Brussels those that have bought a vehicle with a large engine are taxed the most.