Many trains to be diverted during the second weekend of signalling work at Brussels South
Like last weekend many trains will be diverted on Saturday as signalling work resumes at Brussels South Railway Station. The work will take place on Saturday 9, Sunday 10 and Monday 11 November. Once again the station will not be accessible to trains coming from the south. The rail operator NMBS has drastically revised its timetable for the duration of the work, the final phase of which will be carried out during the forthcoming long weekend.
The southern approach to Brussels South will not be accessible to rail traffic. This will also impact trains that use the north-south rail tunnel under Brussels. The number of trains using the tunnel will be reduced from dozens per hour on a normal day to just six while the work is being carried out.
This means that many trains will be diverted to terminate at Schaarbeek, Brussels-Luxembourg or Brussel North. Trains from the coast, Bruges and Ghent will be diverted via Denderleeuw and Schaarbeek. There will still be two trains per hour between Antwerp and Brussels South.
The most of trains from the capital to Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) will start their journeys from Brussels North. Just 2 per hour will start off from Brussels South. Trains between Halle (Flemish Brabant) and Brussels South will not run. A replacement bus service will be provided.
The work will also impact international rail services to and from France and the UK. Eurostar and Thalys passenger scan expect some delays.
Normal service will be resumed on Tuesday 12 November.