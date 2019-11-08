Queen Mathilde wins German Bambi Award for her charitable work

In a press statement announcing their decision to give Queen Mathilde the award the organisers write “Her majesty Queen Mathilde of Belgium doesn’t just represent a country, she is a role model for everyone in Europe”.

The Bambi Awards jury said that "She fulfils her role as a mother far beyond the borders of our country” with the work she does for children and on issues concerning health”. Queen Mathilde is involved in a campaign against cyber-bullying and through Unicef does work for missing and sexually abused children across the globe.

The Bambi Awards were first present in 1948 and are “a mark of honour given to people that have impressed and inspired the German people”.