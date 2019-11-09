Animal rights activists occupy West Flemish foie gras farm

Animal Resistence’s spokesman Flenn Lemmens said in a press statement that “After we had seen the images of the cages, the mesh floor on which these animals must live and the dozens of dead and injured ducks we were all deeply moved”.

Mr Lemmens claims that a whistle blower that works at the farm provided his organisation with the images that show that the ducks are being kept in unacceptable conditions. The activists say that they repeatedly tried to contact the Flemish Minister responsible for animal welfare Ben Weyts (nationalist) but received no reply.

The farm is the last foie gras producer in Flanders and is due to close in 2023 when a ban on foie gras production in our region comes into force. However, Animal Resistance demands that the farm is close down straight away.

The protest was filmed and streamed on the social media platform Facebook.