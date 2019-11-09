Flanders still miles away from reaching 2020 renewable and green energy target

Renewable energy is sourced from wind turbines or solar panels while green energy is sourced from heat pumps and bio-fuels. Belgium as a whole is committed to meeting targets sets for green and renewable energy that are laid out in the European Climate and Energy Package. Within Belgium the targets are split up between the regions. The most recent figures for Flanders show that our region is a very long way away from reaching the targets set for next year.

In 2018 Flanders should have produced 8,649 gigawatt/hour of green electricity. 8,525 gigawatt/hour was actually produced. Next year the target is set at 10,519 gigawatt/hour. Meanwhile, the gap between the target set and the amount produced is greater still when we look at heating produced from green sources. Last year’s target was 8,473 gigawatt/hour. However, less than 7,800 was actually produced. In 2020 the target is 9,197 gigawatt/hour.

Last year the total percentage of renewable energy produced in Flanders increased and the gap with the 2020 target shrank by 2.5%. Currently Flanders is 78% of the way to achieving the 2020 target. However, this still leaves a long way to go and the chance that the target will be reached is slim if not impossible.