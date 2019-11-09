Onwards and upwards for RSC Anderlecht

Nacir Chadli open the scoring for Anderlecht just 4 minutes into the game. Anderlecht could have extended their lead in the first half. However, some great work by the Zulte Waregem keeper Bossut was able to deny Lokonka. Neither team was able to produce much in the way of combination football during the final 30 minutes of the first half.

There were chances for Anderlecht’s Bruno Saelemaekers and Chadli. At the other end Larin tested the Anderlecht keeper Van Crombrugge.

The second half saw Anderlecht’s Austrian midfielder Peter Zulj go from zero to hero. It was his blunder that allowed Larin to equaliser for Zulte Waregem on 76 minutes. However, 6 minutes later he was instrumental in providing the ammunition for Roofe to score what would be the winning goal for the visitors.

The match ended 1-2 in Anderlecht’s favour. This puts Anderlecht 10th with 20 points from 15 games. Zulte Waregem are 6th with 22 points. Both clubs’ league position could change depending on the results of the weekend’s other games.