Suspect detained in fake taxi driver rape case

The Judicial Authorities opened an investigation. The suspected rapist was traced and detained in the Brussels municipality of Elsene on Friday morning. He is 44 years-old and with the exception of some motoring offences has no previous convictions.

He is suspected of a total of four sexual attacks and is reported to have also used the same ploy (claiming to be a taxi driver working for Collecto) in order to trap his victims. The Judicial Authorities say that the man is not employed as a taxi driver.

On Facebook a number of women reacted to the student’s post by saying that they had had similar experiences in the area near the university. An Examining Magistrate will take charge of the further investigation.