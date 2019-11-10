120 barrels, probably containing drugs waste, found dumped in Ieper
120 barrels believed to contain waste from the production of synthetic drugs have been found dumped in the village of Voormezele, near to the West Flemish town of Ieper. The discovery of drugs lab waste is not a regular occurrence of an exception in West Flanders.
The barrels were found dumped along a narrow lane that leads to one of the many war cemeteries in the area. They had been dumped along with other material that had been set on fire. A passer-by raised the alarm. The Fire Service attended the scene and the blaze was soon under control.
Officers from the Civil Defence Agency removed the barrels. Tests on the contents of the barrels should ascertain their nature. The Federal Judicial Police has launched an investigation.
Barrels containing waste from drugs labs are regularly found in Limburg Province. Recently police in Bocholt found 436 barrels containing between 10,000 and 15,000 litres of waste from the production of synthetic drugs.