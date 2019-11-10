Cultural sector concerned about proposed funding cuts

Leen Laconte of the Federation of Artistic Organisations told VRT News that “Whether it is the Vooruit or the Singel, Rosas or the Beurschouwburg, everyone feels that it is regrettable that so much is being cut from project subsidies. Because a lot is done with them and they allow new artists to start off, meaning that the sector is able to innovate”.

The Director of the Ghent arts’ centre Vooruit Franky Devos told VRT News that "The big cuts to project subsidies undermine the influx of new artists”.

The Director of the Royal Flemish Theatre in Brussels Michael De Cock describes the cuts as "a great blow for theatrical art. Moreover this goes against the spirit of a coalition agreement that talks about excellence. I really don’t understand that this can come from a nationalist party that believes that identity is important”.

The pianist Jef Neve is has also expressed his concerns about the 5 million euro that will be cut from the project subsidy budget. He told VRT News that "Very many projects from young emerging artists will no longer continue to exist. We will have a generation of young people for whom chances are no longer created. If the Flemish Government believes that culture very is important it shouldn’t be hypocritical. These cuts take away the opportunity for young people to develop into great artists or great musicians”.