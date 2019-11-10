Wins for Charleroi, Cercle Brugge and Waasland-Beveren

KV Oostende will be disappointed not to have taken all three points from their home game against Excel Mouscron. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Fashion Sakala opened the scoring for KVO on 41 minutes and the first half ended 1-0 in the home side’s favour.

The second half saw Perica (photo below) put Excel Mouscron level on 66 minutes. KV Oostende took the lead again on 76 minutes through a Skulason penalty. KVO seemed to be heading for a much needed win. However, it was not to be and Stipe Perica’s second goal of the game in the 3rd minute of injury time made for a final score of 2-2.

The results leaves KV Oostende 14th with 12 points from 15 games. Excel Mouscron are 8th with 21 points.