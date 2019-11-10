Wins for Charleroi, Cercle Brugge and Waasland-Beveren
Four of this weekend’s eight Belgian First Division games were played on Saturday evening. The teams near to the foot of the table fared generally well and there were wins for bottom club Cercle Brugge and the team that is second to bottom Waasland-Beveren. There was frustration for KV Oostende as Excel Mouscron equalised right at the end of their game in Ostend on Saturday evening.
In the 6pm kick-off Sporting Charleroi consolidated their top 6 place with a 1-0 home win against KAS Eupen.
Charleroi’s goal came late in the second half with Rezaei (photo below, in the middle) scoring for the Zebras on 83 minutes. The result brings to an end a recent series on good results for Eupen that has seen them pull well away from the relegation zone.
Charleroi are now 4th with 25 points from 14 games. KAS Eupen are 12th with 16 points for 15 games.
Disappointment for KVO
KV Oostende will be disappointed not to have taken all three points from their home game against Excel Mouscron. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Fashion Sakala opened the scoring for KVO on 41 minutes and the first half ended 1-0 in the home side’s favour.
The second half saw Perica (photo below) put Excel Mouscron level on 66 minutes. KV Oostende took the lead again on 76 minutes through a Skulason penalty. KVO seemed to be heading for a much needed win. However, it was not to be and Stipe Perica’s second goal of the game in the 3rd minute of injury time made for a final score of 2-2.
The results leaves KV Oostende 14th with 12 points from 15 games. Excel Mouscron are 8th with 21 points.
Cercle win at last
Cercle Brugge enjoyed what was only their second win of the season taking 3 valuable points from their home game against Sint-Truiden.
Kevin Hoggas (top photo, in the middle) opened the scoring for Cercle from a free-kick on 34 minutes and the first half ended 1-0 in the home side’s favour. Yohan Boli equalised for Sint-Truiden for minutes into the second half.
An 89th minute goal from Idriss Saadi saw Cercle finish the game 2-1 up. The result leaves Cercle still bottom with 7 points from 15 games. Sint-Truiden are 11th with 18points from 14 games.
Waasland-Beveren victorious in Kortrijk
Second-to-bottom Waasland-Beveren enjoyed a 1-3 win away at KV Kortrijk on Saturday evening. Badibanga (photo above) opened the scoring for the visitors on 12 minutes with Koita making it 0-2 for the visitors on the half hour. The second half saw KV Kortrijk pull one back on 62 minutes through Frazer Hornby. A Tuur Dierckx penalty on 74 minutes made for a final score of 1-3. Waasland-Beveren have 10 points from 15 games and are 15th. KV Kortrijk are 13th and have 14 points.