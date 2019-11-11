Bus strike in Flemish Brabant enters 7th day
The strike by drivers that work for the Flemish public transport De Lijn in Flemish Brabant has entered its 7th day. Just 10% of the drivers in the province have reported for work. The area around Brussels (and De Lijn’s routes that serve the capital itself) is hardest hit, while there are also some cancellations in and around Leuven. The disruption is expected to continue for the rest of the day.
The srike by drivers from the Grimbergen, Londerzeel, Asse, Vilvoorde, Dilbeek, Leerbeek (Flemish Brabant), Meerbeke (East Flanders) and Het Rad (Anderlecht, Greater Brussels) depots has been going on for almost a week. In the meantime drivers at the Leuven depot have joined the action. Drivers are unhappy that persistent staff shortages mean that they are often unable to take their annual leave and rest days.
De Liin says that it is regrettable that the drivers are continuing their action, not least because it is the passengers that suffer. Management at the De Lijn is keen to stress that “the door is open for further talks with the aim of restoring the service to our customers as quickly as possible”.