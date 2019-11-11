Bus strike in Flemish Brabant enters 7th day

The srike by drivers from the Grimbergen, Londerzeel, Asse, Vilvoorde, Dilbeek, Leerbeek (Flemish Brabant), Meerbeke (East Flanders) and Het Rad (Anderlecht, Greater Brussels) depots has been going on for almost a week. In the meantime drivers at the Leuven depot have joined the action. Drivers are unhappy that persistent staff shortages mean that they are often unable to take their annual leave and rest days.

De Liin says that it is regrettable that the drivers are continuing their action, not least because it is the passengers that suffer. Management at the De Lijn is keen to stress that “the door is open for further talks with the aim of restoring the service to our customers as quickly as possible”.