Red Devils and Red Flames show off their new strip

The new shirt have large black and dark red stripes across the chest. The women’s national football team the Red Flames also have new strips as do the Belgian youth teams and the other national football teams such as the under 21’s. A stylised letter B for Belgium adorns the middle of the new shirts.

The letter is formed from large black and dark red strips. A smaller version of the B is displayed in the collar of the shirt. Here the B is in the three colours that make up the Belgian flag: red, white and black. The Red Flames will wear the shirts for the first time.

Our national women’s football team takes on Lithuania tomorrow in a qualifying match for the women’s European Championships in 2020.