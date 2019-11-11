Wins for AA Gent and KV Mechelen

It has been an excellent week for AA Gent. On Thursday they beat the German side Wolfburg to claim top spot in their Europa League group and on Sunday evening a 0-2 win away at KRC Genk saw them leapfrog over Standard into second place in the Belgian First Division. Meanwhile, the result further weakens the position of the Genk Coach Felice Mazzu. The reigning league champions are now 9th in the league with 20 points from 14 games.

AA Gent’s goals came early in the first and second half. Laurent Depoitre opened the scoring for the Buffaloes on 2 minutes. The goal was scored on the rebound after Mohammadi’s shot had been saved by Coucke. The rest of the half saw little in the way of real chances from either side, although the Genk keeper Coucke can than think himself lucky that Depoitre was unable to make the most of his somewhat dithering intervention to block a long pass.

The second half started almost identically to the first. This time it was AA Gent’s Canadian goal-getter Jonathan David that did the honours, putting the Buffales two-up on 47 minutes.

Gent defended strongly and Genk never really looked as though they would be able salvage something from the game. The match ended 0-2 in AA Gent’s favour. AA Gent are now second in the league with 28 points from 14 games. This is 5 points less than the league-leaders Club Brugge. KRC Genk have also played 14 games and are 9th with 20 points.