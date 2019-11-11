Wintery showers on the way

The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) during the rest of the week we will experience changeable weather with spells of rain and in some wintery showers on higher ground. The first of these could fall on Monday evening as the front of rain passes over the east of the country on its way to Germany. There is a possibility of snow in coastal areas.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and the chance of thunder. There will be some wintery showers on higher ground. Maximum temperatures will reach 2°C on the High Fens and 8°C in the west. Winds will be moderate south-westerly, expect in coastal areas were they could be strong at times.

Low clouds could limit visibility in the Ardennes on Wednesday morning. Light snowfall is a possibility on higher ground. Elsewhere, scattered showers and cloud will be interspersed with brighter spells. Maximum temperatures will reach 2°C on the High Fens and 9°C in coastal areas.

During Thursday a depression will move from Brittany to the Northern Spain. This will have the knock-on effect of causing a front to cross Belgium during the morning. It will bring with rain and sleet on high ground in the Ardennes.