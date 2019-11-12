Zoe Bizoe may now call herself a burlesque queen. She says: “I use a lot of humour in my show and involve the audience in the act which is not all that customary! I also use a lot of humour. You can be sexy, but if you make people laugh emotion is given free rein.”

Zoe’s real name is Zoe Blyau. She won her title at the World Burlesque Games in London on Saturday. Burlesque shows involve glamour, sexiness and striptease.

Zoe’s fame comes as a bit of a shock: “Sometimes I feel so thankful, but then I realise I need to be back at work on Wednesday.”

Zoe had never expected to win: “It’s so strange me being in London and everybody calling me ‘Queen’. I still feel like a little girl from the village where I grew up and not the great star on stage.”

More fame beacons. On Saturday Zoe will contest the European championships in Zurich.