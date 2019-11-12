Delfine Persoon takes world title in Ostend

It was a hotly contested bout in which the 34-year-old West Fleming beat her Nigerian opponent 97-93, 98-92 and 97-93. After the match local favourite Delfine attacked her opponent’s approach to the sport: “I want to show people what real boxing is. It’s not possible with an opponent like this. At times this seemed more like a street fight than a boxing match. I’m not really pleased with my own performance either” Delfine confided. “I wasn’t in form at all. I’m disappointed in myself.”

The West Fleming incurred a serious butt to the head in the second round.

“I thought my nose was broken, but my mum and dad don’t need to worry. It will get better” she laughed.