Delfine Persoon takes world title in Ostend
Belgium’s Delfine Persoon won the WBA world super feather championship title in Ostend on Monday. Delfine beat Nigeria’s Helen Joseph on points.
It was a hotly contested bout in which the 34-year-old West Fleming beat her Nigerian opponent 97-93, 98-92 and 97-93. After the match local favourite Delfine attacked her opponent’s approach to the sport: “I want to show people what real boxing is. It’s not possible with an opponent like this. At times this seemed more like a street fight than a boxing match. I’m not really pleased with my own performance either” Delfine confided. “I wasn’t in form at all. I’m disappointed in myself.”
The West Fleming incurred a serious butt to the head in the second round.
“I thought my nose was broken, but my mum and dad don’t need to worry. It will get better” she laughed.