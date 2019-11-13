Cyclist in intensive care after fall at Ghent Six Day
The Flemish cyclist Gerben Thijssen (21) is intensive care at Ghent University Hospital after suffering a fall during the Ghent Six Day indoor cycling event. In a press statement Gerben Thijssen’s Lotto-Soudal team says that “his condition is stable, but a brain scan found three small brain haemorrhages. Consequently Gerben will remain on the ward for another few days”.
During Tuesday evening’s opening night Gerben Thijssen fell badly from his bike after a collision with the 19-year-old Danish cyclist Olivier Wulff
Deen Frederiksen. The Flemish lay motionless on the track for a time and it took a while for him to regain consciousness. He was taken away from the Kuipke velodrome in an ambulance.