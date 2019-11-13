Nafi Thiam won’t have to undergo an operation

She also said that she wouldn’t be competing in the Indoor World Championships in China next March.

At the start of last month Nafi Thiam’s recurrent elbow injury saw her forced to give up during the javelin competition of the heptathlon. It was Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson that took gold in Doha.

Speaking on Tuesday Nafi Thiam confirmed that she would not undergo an operation. She added that her injury was getting better More over it is a muscle injury and her ligaments have not been affected.

Her absence at next year’s Indoor World Championships is no real surprise as 2020 in an Olympic year.