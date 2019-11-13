Red Flames make light work of Lithuania

Belgium outplayed and outclassed Lithuania. Although the win was pretty much predictable the margin of victory and the relative ease with which it was achieved was not. The first half was one way traffic with Lithuania unable to put together a single attack.

2 goals from De Caigny and a Mikoetajte own goal made for a half time score of 3-0 to Belgium. A lack of efficiency was the only negative point in an otherwise flawless Belgian performance. In the second half Belgium turned down the heat a bit, but the Lithuanians simply weren’t up to it.

De Caigny scored here 3rd and Belgium’s 4th goal of the evening just 35 seconds in. Another 2 goals from the 22-year-old RSC Anderlecht striker made for a final score of 6-0 to Belgium. The Red Flames next match in in April of next year when they take on Switzerland in Leuven.