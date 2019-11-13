Stephan Vanfleteren at FOMU in Antwerp

In 1999 Vanfleteren travelled to Kükes in Albania with reporter Koen Vidal for a report of the Kosovo Albanians, who were arriving here as they fled from violence in their country. Ethnic violence was everywhere in Nineties’ Yugoslavia. In Kosovo that was part of Serbia the Serbians tried their hand at ethnic cleansing in a bid to rid the province of its Albanian population.

Stephan Vanfleteren writes: “This series is probably the peak of my photo journalist's skills. I have experience, I’m alert, quick and in top condition. With a body as a well-oiled machine and the brain of a sensitive adult I operate on a territory that is no bigger than a handful of square kilometres. I walk through the chaos of this scene.”

“Koen and I were present at the right moment. The subject approached me, overwhelmed me. It’s a truck full of sorrow, a tent full of desperation, once again a family in hopelessness…It keeps on coming and I just can’t get used to it”.